Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Ferrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Rhoda Gnann Ferrell


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Rhoda Gnann Ferrell Obituary
Springfield - Alice Rhoda Gnann Ferrell Alice Rhoda Gnann Ferrell, 96, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Effingham Care Center.

The Effingham County native was a 1943 Newberry College graduate and was a retired teacher, having taught 35 years in four counties, including Effingham. She was member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and a Church Council member. She was former President of Beta Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a former board member of the Georgia Salzburger Society and also the Ebenezer Retreat Center. Mrs. Alice Rhoda also had served as President of the Effingham Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Ferrell Spano; grandson, Frederick Lee Spano (Rima); great-grandsons, Sami, Santino, and Carmine Spano; two nephews, David Ferrell and John Ferrell; a niece, Harriett Lambert; and numerous cousins.

Visitation: 6-8 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 10 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church.

Interment: Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery

A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Effingham Care Center for their wonderful care over the past 12 years.

Remembrances: Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 2966 Ebenezer Rd., Rincon, GA 31326 or Ebenezer Retreat Center, 2887 Ebenezer Rd., Rincon, GA 31326.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News August 9, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now