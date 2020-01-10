|
|
Alice St. Clair Ehlers
Savannah
Alice St. Clair Ehlers died in Savannah on January 8, 2020. Born in Savannah, she graduated from the Pape School and worked for many years at her father's insurance business. In her later years she worked as a nurse's aide. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church and also active with the Bethel Church services at Signature Healthcare.
She is survived by her nephews, Asheton B. Call of Chandler, Arizona, and Charles C. Call of Los Angeles, California and her grandniece Katerina E. Call of Phoenix, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Savannah Signature Healthcare at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sally Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020