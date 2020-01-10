Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Ehlers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice St. Clair Ehlers

Add a Memory
Alice St. Clair Ehlers Obituary
Alice St. Clair Ehlers
Savannah
Alice St. Clair Ehlers died in Savannah on January 8, 2020. Born in Savannah, she graduated from the Pape School and worked for many years at her father's insurance business. In her later years she worked as a nurse's aide. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church and also active with the Bethel Church services at Signature Healthcare.
She is survived by her nephews, Asheton B. Call of Chandler, Arizona, and Charles C. Call of Los Angeles, California and her grandniece Katerina E. Call of Phoenix, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Savannah Signature Healthcare at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sally Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now