|
|
Elva Alicia Kapeleris, 74, of Savannah, GA passed away July 1, 2019 at Columbus Hospice after several years of battling Dementia. Mrs. Kapeleris was known to her family and friends as Alicia. She was born in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of Constantino Santa Ana and Raquel Gonzales Santa Ana and later moved to Benicia, CA. After graduating from San Francisco State University, she moved to New York City, NY where she met and married Captain Giannis Kapeleris, her husband of 46 years. They moved to Miami, FL in 1978 and then settled in Savannah, GA in 1988. Mrs. Kapeleris received her Masters in Education from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, GA.
Until her retirement she was a teacher in several different capacities, from elementary school to college level. She taught many subjects, including English, which she taught as a second language for adults. She enjoyed water aerobics classes, gardening and traveling with family. She attended St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Wilmington Island, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Vina Hamann. She is survived by her husband Giannis Kapeleris of Savannah; son Chris Kapeleris and his wife Kim Casteel Kapeleris of Phenix City, AL; grandson John Kapeleris of Phenix City, AL; sisters Olivia Gomez of Benicia, CA, Raquel (Rachel) Santa Ana of Temecula, CA, and Corinna Cornejo of Hawaii, brother Greg Santa Ana of Washington State and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Memorial services for Alicia Kapeleris will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home Manchester, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make contributions may send them to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, GA 31909.
The Kapeleris family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home 93 Prather Barnes Road Manchester, GA 31816. (706) 846-3110. Please sign the online registry and leave condolences below.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 3, 2019