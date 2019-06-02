|
Allen "Butch" Webb Kieffer, Sr., 73, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home.
The Effingham County native was a member of Springfield United Methodist Church and was owner of Kieffer Construction Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Isabel Kieffer; and his brothers, Gene and Harvey Kieffer.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia "Ginger" Sheffield Kieffer; his sons, Allen Kieffer, Jr. (Shelba), Scott Kieffer (Stacey), and Matt Kieffer (Sara); grandchildren, Christopher, Allison, Candace, Morgan, Carlee, Pierce, and Mallory; sisters, Carolyn Conaway and Rosanne Brant (Greg); sister-in-law, Mary Kieffer; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5-7 pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Springfield United Methodist Church
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to New Ebenezer Retreat Center, 2887 Ebenezer Rd., Rincon, GA 31326.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 2, 2019