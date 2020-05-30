Allie Gulledge
Allie Gulledge
Guyton/Claxton, Georgia
Allie Gulledge passed away May 29, 2020 at Abercorn Rehabilitation Center. Survivors: sons, Dennis Daryl ; one daughter, Diana; sister, Mildred. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Brewton Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
May 31, 2020

