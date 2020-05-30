Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Allie's life story with friends and family

Share Allie's life story with friends and family

Allie Gulledge

Guyton/Claxton, Georgia

Allie Gulledge passed away May 29, 2020 at Abercorn Rehabilitation Center. Survivors: sons, Dennis Daryl ; one daughter, Diana; sister, Mildred. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Brewton Cemetery.

Savannah Morning News

May 31, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store