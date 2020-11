Or Copy this URL to Share

Alliegene Blalock Zipperer

Port Wentworth, GA

Mrs. Alliegene passed away on Friday. The graveside funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9th at the Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3608 Midland Road, Guyton. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10-10:55 a.m. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homesl (912) 748-2444

Savannah Morning News



