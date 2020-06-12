Allonia was a wonderful, Christian friend of mine. I'm sure going to miss her, her funny jokes, her advice, etc. To know her was to love her.
Allonia Haisten Ginn
Savannah, GA
Allonia Haisten Ginn, age 94, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Mrs. Ginn was born on October 26, 1925 in Glennville, GA, the daughter of the late Stout and Katie Bell Tootle. She was a graduate of Glennville High School. She began her career with the Savannah Police Department of which she was the first female police officer in Savannah. She served as a dispatcher, continuing as a police matron, and later working with police records. While serving as a patrolman, Mrs. Ginn was the first female to be honored with the Policeman of the Year Award. After 26 years of dedicated service she retired as Detective Sergeant of the Savannah Police Department. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Police Officers Association of Georgia, the Order of Eastern Star, and was a longtime member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church. Allonia enjoyed fishing, gardening, and crocheting baby blankets for her grandchildren.
Mrs. Ginn was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas E. Haisten and Lloyd A. Ginn; her daughter, Alethia Haisten Ryan; sister, Irene Kirkland; and brother, Wilton Tootle. She is survived by her children, LaJuana Sands, Mickey Sands, and Theresa Haisten Brooks; grandchildren, Shannon Loper, Shaun Epling, Charidy Perry, Jason Streetman (Jessica), Jaime Dyer (Jason), Chris Franklin, and Freddie Ryan; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; her dear friend who she considered a son, Larry Stone; and her beloved cat, "Cookie".
The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah.
A private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Shelia Baker for the comfort and care she provided to Mrs. Ginn.
Flowers will be accepted or remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Savannah, GA
Allonia Haisten Ginn, age 94, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Mrs. Ginn was born on October 26, 1925 in Glennville, GA, the daughter of the late Stout and Katie Bell Tootle. She was a graduate of Glennville High School. She began her career with the Savannah Police Department of which she was the first female police officer in Savannah. She served as a dispatcher, continuing as a police matron, and later working with police records. While serving as a patrolman, Mrs. Ginn was the first female to be honored with the Policeman of the Year Award. After 26 years of dedicated service she retired as Detective Sergeant of the Savannah Police Department. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Police Officers Association of Georgia, the Order of Eastern Star, and was a longtime member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church. Allonia enjoyed fishing, gardening, and crocheting baby blankets for her grandchildren.
Mrs. Ginn was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas E. Haisten and Lloyd A. Ginn; her daughter, Alethia Haisten Ryan; sister, Irene Kirkland; and brother, Wilton Tootle. She is survived by her children, LaJuana Sands, Mickey Sands, and Theresa Haisten Brooks; grandchildren, Shannon Loper, Shaun Epling, Charidy Perry, Jason Streetman (Jessica), Jaime Dyer (Jason), Chris Franklin, and Freddie Ryan; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; her dear friend who she considered a son, Larry Stone; and her beloved cat, "Cookie".
The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah.
A private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Shelia Baker for the comfort and care she provided to Mrs. Ginn.
Flowers will be accepted or remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.