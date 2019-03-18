Alma Billac Mills, 70, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, GA. She was born on September 10, 1948 in Savannah to the late Philip and Margaret Paxton Billac of Isle of Hope, GA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Steve Mills.



A lifelong resident, she attended Catholic schools and graduated from St. Vincent's Academy in 1966. She was part owner of Bowie Jackson Tax Services, where she worked for more than 20 years. Alma retired from Coastal Air Conditioning after 20 years of service.



Alma loved to volunteer her time at Sacred Heart School, where he daughter Stephanie attended K-8th grade. She also loved driving her son John to all of his baseball games and tournaments when he was young. She also enjoyed yelling at an umpire or two. Alma was very proud of her 3 grandchildren Hannah, Brandon, and Samantha. She loved going to family gatherings and never met a blue crab she didn't like and could always appreciate a medium rare steak. Alma was an avid sports fan, she adored her Georgia Bulldogs and traveled with her husband Steve to the 1980 Sugar Bowl to help the Dawgs bring home a National Championship.



She is survived by her children, Stephanie Wells (Johnny) and John Mills (Shelley), both of Savannah; a sister Patty Troxwell (Bob) of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and brother Jimmy Billac (Nancy) of Savannah. Her grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Wells, Brandon Patrick Wells, and Samantha Renee Mills, all of Savannah. She is also survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.



The family will receive visitors from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



Interment immediately following at Bonaventure Cemetery.



Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary