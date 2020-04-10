|
Alma Porter Campbell Mitchell
Rochester, NY
Alma Porter Campbell Mitchell, loving wife, friend and passionate educator passed away on April 1, 2020. She was born January 5, 1948. She was predeceased by her parents, Gladys Black Porter and William Porter.
Alma's life exemplified a commitment to receiving and providing education. After graduating from Sol C. Johnson High School in Savannah, GA, she attended Savannah State College (Currently Savannah State University), where she received a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education. She later received a full scholarship to attend the State University at Brockport, New York, where she received a Master's Degree in Urban Education and a Master's Degree in Education Administration. Further postgraduate studies were completed at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Harvard Principals Center, and Oxford University in Oxford, England.
Her background in education spanned more than 40 years and is extensive and inclusive of teaching and administrative roles with the Rochester City School District. Alma started her teaching career in Savannah, GA with the Chatham County Public School System. She relocated to Rochester, NY and became a teacher with the Rochester City School District at School No. 36. After working in various positions, such as Cooperative Teacher, Administrative Intern, Lead Teacher and Vice Principal, she was appointed Principal of School No. 43 where she received numerous awards for leadership and improvements in education over a ten-year period. Over the years, she has written many articles and books which were implemented by the Rochester City School District on ways to better educate children.
She was a faithful and devoted member at the Memorial AME Zion Church for more than 40 years. She served on the Trustee Board, was chair of the Travel Club, was a member of the C. I. Bullock Scholarship Fund and a member of the Yadseut Club. Last year, she was instrumental in starting the Instructional Technology Initiative (ITI) Program, a basic computer training program for people in the community who needed computer skills. She held membership in other organizations, such as Association for Curriculum Development, Teacher Center Policy Board, Association of Supervisors and Administration, Advisory Board and Contributing Editor to the Democrat and Chronicle Newspaper, Phi Delta Kappa Honorary Fraternity in Education and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Nu Omega Chapter.
Alma took pride in being an educational leader and her definition of a leader is "one who promotes and create other leaders." "A leader must be a collaborator and willing to encourage and promote others in becoming risk takers." She has been described as a person who was an active and engaging educator who inspired confidence in those who worked with her and those who were familiar with her trailblazing work in education. She cared deeply about young people and was dedicated to making a difference for them through the process of providing quality educational and related services.
She is survived by her loving husband James Mitchell, Jr. and her best friend Rosa White Cromwell.
A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to C.I. Bullock Scholarship Fund, Memorial AME Zion Church, 549 Clarissa Street, Rochester, NY 14608.
