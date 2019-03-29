|
Alma S. "Betty" Nease, 92, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home. The native of Savannah was a graduate of Commercial High School and worked in retail until the birth of her son, then became a devoted housewife and mother. Betty attended Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. She and her late husband, Thomas E. Nease were married 61 years.
Surviving is her son, Thomas E. Nease, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1008 East Henry St., Savannah, GA 31401.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 29, 2019