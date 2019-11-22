|
Alton Edward Taylor
Jacksonville, FL
Alton Edward Taylor was born June 30, 1938, in Rincon, Georgia. He was the second of six siblings born to Mr. Robert Lee Taylor and Mrs. Edna Taylor Williams.
Mr. Taylor passed on November 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. In accordance with instructions left by the deceased, private Funeral Services were held in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mr. Taylor is survived by a devoted family that includes Presiding Elder J. E. Taylor (Shirley) of Savannah, Georgia, Moses Taylor (Willie Mae) of Rincon, Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Savannah Morning News
November 24, 2019
