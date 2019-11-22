Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 354-0545
Resources
More Obituaries for Alton Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alton Edward Taylor


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alton Edward Taylor Obituary
Alton Edward Taylor
Jacksonville, FL
Alton Edward Taylor was born June 30, 1938, in Rincon, Georgia. He was the second of six siblings born to Mr. Robert Lee Taylor and Mrs. Edna Taylor Williams.
Mr. Taylor passed on November 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. In accordance with instructions left by the deceased, private Funeral Services were held in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mr. Taylor is survived by a devoted family that includes Presiding Elder J. E. Taylor (Shirley) of Savannah, Georgia, Moses Taylor (Willie Mae) of Rincon, Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Savannah Morning News
November 24, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -