Alton Hal Godwin, Sr.Newington, GAAlton Hal Godwin, 75, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.The Jacksonville, Florida native was a member of North Newington Baptist Church, the Newington Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. He had retired from the Fruit Growers Express Railroad and the International Longshoremen's Association Local # 2046, where he had served as Vice-President. He was a former firefighter, as well as a great storyteller. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Herrington.He is survived by his wife, Victoria J. Godwin; five children, Alton Hal Godwin, Jr. (Shannon), Donnie Godwin, Michael Creel (Renee), Rachel Beasley (Ernest), and Timothy Whitlock; a brother, Buster Godwin; sisters, Nancy Jones and Mary Ann Hagey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside Services will be held 6 pm Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Godwin Cemetery, 435 Runs Branch Rd., Newington, GA 30446.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421