1/
Alton Hal Godwin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alton Hal Godwin, Sr.
Newington, GA
Alton Hal Godwin, 75, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
The Jacksonville, Florida native was a member of North Newington Baptist Church, the Newington Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. He had retired from the Fruit Growers Express Railroad and the International Longshoremen's Association Local # 2046, where he had served as Vice-President. He was a former firefighter, as well as a great storyteller. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Herrington.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria J. Godwin; five children, Alton Hal Godwin, Jr. (Shannon), Donnie Godwin, Michael Creel (Renee), Rachel Beasley (Ernest), and Timothy Whitlock; a brother, Buster Godwin; sisters, Nancy Jones and Mary Ann Hagey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held 6 pm Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Godwin Cemetery, 435 Runs Branch Rd., Newington, GA 30446.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved