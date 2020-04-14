|
|
Alva Deen Beasley Forshee
Garden City, GA
Mrs. Alva Deen Beasley Forshee, 92, of Garden City, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was born in Glennville, GA to the late Joseph H. & Rosella Clary Stanfield. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Leroy Beasley, Sr., and her second husband of 7 years, William L. Forshee, Jr., a brother, Edward Stanfield, and three sisters, Nell Perryman, Reba Boltz, and Ann Weathers. She was a tireless homemaker who loved her family and took great care of them all – husband, children, grandchildren, mother-in-law, and even a few brothers and sisters at various times. After raising her family, she worked for several years at Carolyn's Flowers. She was a Christian and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Leroy Beasley, Jr. (Frankie), Darlene Beasley Bryan (Jim) and Sherry Beasley Copeland (Mike); grandchildren, Tonya Jones (Dennis), Shawn Rempel (Robbie), Jamie Copeland (Maura), Nic Copeland (Crystal) and Jenny Grooms (David); 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Joe Stanfield, Jr., Vernon Stanfield and William (Willie) Stanfield, as well as several nieces and nephews. Because of the current Covid-19 situation, there will be a limited private graveside service on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Abbey West, with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. The cemetery will allow others to attend the funeral if you remain in your vehicle at all times. You may put your window down and listen to the service through a loudspeaker. The family will not be gathering anywhere and will immediately disperse to their own homes afterwards. The service will also be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on Savannah Family of Cemeteries' Facebook page. If you are not able to live-stream at that time, the service will remain on that Facebook page for viewing at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 407 Talmadge Avenue, Garden City, GA 31408 or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel in Pooler, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
04/15/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020