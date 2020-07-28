1/1
Alvie "Jughead" Dennis Jr.
Alvie "Jughead" Dennis, Jr.
Brooklet, GA
Alvie "Jughead" Dennis, Jr., 55, of Brooklet, GA, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Alvie was born in St. Joseph, Missouri and was preceded in death by his father, Alvie Dennis, Sr., his mother, Judy Hughes, his step-father, Kenneth Hughes, and a sister, Debbie Lenhart. He served his country in the U.S. Marines and had been a contract truck driver supporting the military for four years in Iraq. He loved big rigs, fishing, riding his Harley and was a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He would spend time with the grand kids looking for big foot, paranormal activity and teaching them how to fix things.
Survivors include his wife, Kerri Dennis; children, Lisa Anderson, Candice "Punky" Dennis and Chaz Dennis; grandchildren, James Daniel and Hayden Sullivan; siblings, Regina Lenhart, Connie Lenhart, Teddy Dennis and Patrick Nicholson; a number of nieces and nephews, including Danna Lenhart, who was raised like a sister to Alvie.
The viewing and visitation will be on Friday, July 31st from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler, GA.
Covid-19 Mandate will limit the number of visitors in the building at any given time. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
