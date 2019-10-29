Home

Alvin B. Carter Jr.

Alvin B. Carter Jr. Obituary
Alvin B. Carter Jr.
Savannah
Alvin B. Carter Jr., 82, passed away October 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. A native of Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Hall Carter and Alvin B Carter. Alvin was a man of God who faithfully attended Chapel by the Sea Baptist Church. He was the Co-Founder of Spanish Moss Printing; Past Chairman of the Printing Industry of Georgia; Recipient of the prestigious Ben Franklin Award; member of the Scottish Rite Mason for over 50 years; Alee Temple Shriners; CoFounder of the Cobra Club; Devoted fan of Savannah Christian Preparatory School and Georgia Southern University.
He is predeceased by brothers David Carter and Burnham Carter; sister Judy Carter Quinan.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Louise L. Carter; sons Mark and Phillip; grandson Zachary Carter; sister Jean Carter Vaughan and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
It was a blessing to know him and to be his friend. He was a man of his word. He loved his family and community.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 5 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. David Laughner and Rev. Bill Gardner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel by the Sea, Union Mission of Savannah, the Savannah Baptist Center, or any .
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
