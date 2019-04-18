|
|
Adams announces the passing of Mrs. Alvinia Kearse, 76, who passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1943 in Savannah, GA. She was married to Nathaniel "Baldy"Kearse. To this union four(4) boys were born, one preceded her in death 2017. Funeral services will be Saturday April 20, 2019 at First Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Visitation with the family will be held from 6-8P.M., Friday at the funeral home. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019