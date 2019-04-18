Home

Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
More Obituaries for Alvinia Kearse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvinia Kearse


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alvinia Kearse Obituary
Adams announces the passing of Mrs. Alvinia Kearse, 76, who passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1943 in Savannah, GA. She was married to Nathaniel "Baldy"Kearse. To this union four(4) boys were born, one preceded her in death 2017. Funeral services will be Saturday April 20, 2019 at First Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Visitation with the family will be held from 6-8P.M., Friday at the funeral home. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com

Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019
