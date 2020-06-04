Amanda Williams
Garden City
Amanda Williams, age 47 passed away Fri. May 29, 2020. Survivors: daughter, Rebecca Muniz; sons Ricky Cannon, Millard Cannon, Pedro Martinez and Guillermo Lara-Diaz and one brother Larry Williams, Jr and her mother Francis Carter Williams. No services are scheduled at this time. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.