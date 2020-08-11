Amorita M. RiveraGuyton, GAAmorita M. Rivera age 28, passed into rest, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Candler Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. Graveside services and burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church cemetery 760 Magnolia Church Road Statesboro, GA, the Rev. Francys Johnson, pastor and the Rev. Joseph Williams, eulogist. A family visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc..Savannah Morning NewsAugust 12, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at