Amorita M. Rivera
Guyton - Amorita M. Rivera age 28, passed into rest, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Candler Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.

Graveside services and burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church cemetery 760 Magnolia Church Road Statesboro, GA, the Rev. Francys Johnson, pastor and the Rev. Joseph Williams, eulogist. A family visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.. Savannah Morning News August 12, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hill's Mortuary
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
