Amy Elizabeth Blackburn
Amy Elizabeth Blackburn
Metter
The graveside service for Amy Elizabeth Blackburn, 15, of Metter, will be held 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lake Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
JUN
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lake Cemetery
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
223 South Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2131
