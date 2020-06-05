Amy Elizabeth Blackburn
Metter
The graveside service for Amy Elizabeth Blackburn, 15, of Metter, will be held 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lake Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Savannah Morning News
Metter
The graveside service for Amy Elizabeth Blackburn, 15, of Metter, will be held 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lake Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.