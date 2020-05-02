|
|
Anastasia Maria Spear Wilson
Rincon, GA
Anastasia Maria Spear Wilson, 61, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center.
Beloved wife and mother, Stacey worked for Colonial Sugar Company in Gramercy, Louisiana and then Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In her years in Savannah, she has stayed home to help others and to work on her hobbies. Master scrapbooker, jewelry maker and talented artist.
Anastasia, known to most as Stacey, was born in Biloxi, Mississippi to Adrienne and Alvin Spear on January 12, 1959. She one of their 5 children ... brothers Bryan and Kenny and sisters Mary and Monica. She graduated from St. Martin High School in Biloxi in 1977 and went on to Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi where she graduated in 1981.
Stacey married Thomas Wilson in 1981 and they have 1 daughter Jennifer who lives in Rahway, New Jersey. She always enjoyed plants and flowers and was an active member of the Riverside Garden Club in Louisiana and in Savannah was a member of the Coastal Bead Society. Also in Savannah she was a Creative Memories Consultant from home, helping many scrapbookers with their hobby.
Stacey is also survived by her father Alvin, brother Bryan and sisters Mary and Monica.
A service will be held at a later date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 2 to May 3, 2020