Anchel Saul Samuels, 84, of Savannah, Georgia and widower of Sandra Ann Lasky Samuels, died Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of the late Abe Samuels and the late Anna Altstock Samuels. Anchel was a member of Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob and the Jewish Educational Alliance. He was a former President of the Bnai Brith Men. He retired after 45 years as a Savannah real estate attorney. Anchel graduated from Emory University School of Law. He was a longtime member of the Savannah Bar Association and the Georgia Bar Association. Anchel enjoyed Broadway, books, and art, and imparted that culture on his children and grandchildren. He was an avid music lover and loved couples dancing with Sandra. Anchel was a very kind man, a fine title and real estate closing attorney, who always had a great sense of humor. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who, after retirement, took great pride in chauffeuring his grandchildren whom he adored.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Ashley Morais White Samuels; his sister, Frances Rokoff, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lawrence "Larry" Jules Lasky and Betty Weiss Lasky.
Surviving are his daughter, Jill Samuels Strauss and her husband, Brad; his son, Scott M. Samuels; his four grandchildren, Jared Samuels and his fiancée, Danielle Grinzaid, Max Strauss, Allison Samuels and Blake Strauss; his brother-in-law, Bill Rokoff, and his nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
Remembrances: Rambam Day School – 111 Atlas Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5461 or the Ashley Samuels Children and Youth Activity Fund – c/o Savannah Jewish Federation - 5111 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5214.
The family would like to thank Buckingham South and Buckingham at Home for the excellent care they gave to Sandra and Anchel.
