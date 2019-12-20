|
Andrea Lynn Rogers Cooler May 4, 1938 ~ December 9, 2019
Savannah, GA
Andrea Lynn Rogers Cooler of Switzerland, Florida passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Florida on December 9, 2019 following a brief illness. She was 81. Mrs. Cooler was born on May 4, 1938 to the late John Cecil and Mildred Braddy Rogers in Winder Georgia. She grew up in Bluffton, South Carolina. She later moved to Florida where she met and married another Lowcountry native, the late Carl Ashby Cooler, Jr. They lived in several towns and cities until settling permanently in Switzerland, Florida. She is survived by her son, Samuel Curt Cooler and his daughter Caitlyn Ann Cooler, his wife Marty and her children Kaylee and Mckenzie. Mrs. Cooler retired from Bell South, Jacksonville, Florida. She enjoyed flower gardening and traveling and was a member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church. Mrs. Cooler will always be remembered for her warm hospitality, quick smile and great love for her family.
Other survivors besides her son and his family include: One sister, Terry Rice, her husband Ernie, two brothers, Brad Rogers and John Rogers and his wife Bonnie. She also had several nieces and nephews and was a much beloved Aunt.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Cooler will be held at Hampton Inn & Suites, 29 William Pope Drive, Bluffton, S.C. on December 28, 2019 between 1 and 3 pm.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Cooler's name to: Haven Hospice at 745 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, Florida 32065.
