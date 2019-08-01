Home

Andrew "Andy" Calhoun


1953 - 2019
Andrew "Andy" Calhoun Obituary
Wadley - Andrew "Andy" Calhoun Andrew "Andy" G. Calhoun, 65, made his way to his eternal resting place on July 29, 2019.

Andy was born October 26, 1953 in Wadley, GA to Thomas and Betty Calhoun. He was a graduate of Bartow Academy and attended Middle Georgia College and Augusta State. He lived a number of years in Jesup, GA. During his years in Jesup, he was actively involved with Jesup Jaycees and Future Farmers of America. He retired from Battle Lumber Company with 30 plus years in service. He was actively involved in the CSRA Shag Club where he was a former board member and vice president.

Andy is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Calhoun. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Diane Calhoun of Wadley, GA; mother, Betty Calhoun of Wadley, GA; sister, Jennie Miller (Jimmy) of Louisville, GA; son, Chris Calhoun (Shelby) of Wadley, GA; daughter, Kelly Fulmer (Neal) of Appling, GA; grandchildren, Drew Calhoun of Dublin, GA, Thomas Calhoun of Wadley, GA, and Jake, Rylee and Brantley Fulmer of Appling, GA; and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his animals who loved him dearly.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11am at Wadley Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Shop of Chris and Shelby Calhoun, 2166 GA Hwy 78 Wadley, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123; the CSRA Shag Club, Reference: Andy Calhoun, 131 Devonshire Drive Aiken, SC 29803; or the . Savannah Morning News August 1, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 1, 2019
