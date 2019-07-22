|
Savannah - Andrew Carll Harbin Andrew "Andy" Carll Harbin, 60, of Lower Black Creek, passed away on July 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in McRae, Ga, and was a graduate of Telfair County High School, and was a Quarter Back for the Trojan's Foot Ball Team, and the Swimming Team. He then enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps, having served his Basic Training at Parris Island, S.C. and then served in the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C.
He was employed by Gulfstream for 37 years, where he served faithfully as a Lead Structural Test Technician, and he considered each of these employees as family. He is survived by his first wife, Marilyn Harbin (the mother of his 2 children, Jeremy Harbin, and Gillian Harbin Dowd. , and his current wife, Evelyn Payne Harbin and his one stepson, J. D. Barnes, and 7 grandchildren, his mother in law, Sandra Payne, and his late father in law, Richard Payne. The family will receive friends at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Garden City Chapel, on Hwy 80, Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Chapel, of Baker McCullough Funeral Home, with interment with Military Honors, by the U.S. Marine Corps at Parris Island, in Gravel Hill Cemetery, at Bloomingdale, Ga. Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Garden City Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Savannah Morning News July 22, 2019
