Andrew J. (Wd4Afy) Blackburn III
Mr. Andrew J. Blackburn III (WD4AFY)
Lehighton, PA
Mr. Andrew J. Blackburn III (WD4AFY), 63, of Lehighton, Pa. formerly of Savannah, Georgia, passed into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 31st at his residence. He was the husband of Beth Ann (Dorozinsky) Blackburn. They were married for 18 years on Feb. 14th of this year. Born in Savannah, Georgia on Tues. October 16, 1956, he was the son of the late Andrew J. & Thelma (Pevey) Blackburn Jr. He earned his BS degree in Mathematics from Savannah State University and prior to his retirement was employed as a supervisor for the former Savannah Communications in the Telecommunications Industry. He was of the Baptist faith and held memberships with The ARRL-Amateur Radio Relay League (HAM), the ARCS-Amateur radio Club of Savannah, & the OOA-Oglethorpe Astrological Association. Surviving in addition to his wife are his 3 feline friends, Parker, Lola, & Orion. Funeral Services & Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd. Lehighton, Pa. 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
