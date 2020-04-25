|
|
Andrew "Mac" Jackson McBride
Savannah
Andrew "Mac" Jackson McBride, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center under hospice care.
Mac was born in Santa Rita, New Mexico on October 8th, 1927. He later joined the U.S. Navy at the early age of 17. After serving 18 months, he was honorably discharged and then re-enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served a proud 20 years with the Army before retiring with the rank of SFC-P(E-6). He was a Navy and Army World War II veteran. While in the Army, he was able to travel all around the world, until he was stationed at Fort Stewart, GA, where he met the love of his life Mary Louise Barrowman, his wife of 55 years. They met at a USO dance at Fort Stewart and were inseparable until her death in 2016.
Also, during his time in the Army, he signed up for any and every education class that he could. He loved to learn and knew how important it was. After he retired from the Army, he went to Savannah Technical School, where he completed his degree in HVAC and Appliance repair. After working with several heating and air companies, he served as service manager at Weather Doctors for many years.
Mac was preceded in death by his wife Louise, his older sister Hazel McClantoc, and younger brother William Henry McBride (Maggie). Survivors of Mac are his brother-in-law Patrick Ernest Epperson Sr. (Linda Rich), his niece Kim Epperson Breland (David, Angela-daughter), nephew Patrick Ernest Epperson Jr. (Sacha, son Patrick Ernest Epperson III, and daughter Alexis), nephew Christopher Lee Epperson (Sarah), nephew Harold McClantoc, nephew Charles McClantoc, niece Linda Dobson, nephew Michael McClantoc, niece Loraine McClantoc, nephew David McClantoc, niece Kathraine Heldt, nephew Marvin McClantoc, and niece Harriet Sanders.
There will be a private family viewing at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 followed by a private service at Laurel Grove Cemetery.
