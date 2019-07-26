Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Andrew Jackson "Andy" Shaw III


1948 - 2019
Andrew Jackson "Andy" Shaw III Obituary
Tybee Island - Andrew Jackson "Andy" Shaw, III Andrew Jackson "Andy" Shaw, III, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. He was born in Savannah, son of Andrew Jackson Shaw, Jr. and Louise Wilson Shaw. He was a 1967 graduate of Benedictine Military School and was retired from the IBEW as an electrician.

Surviving are his sister, Patricia Shaw Wyrembelski (Phillip) of Dawsonville, GA and niece and nephew, Claire and David Wyrembelski of Dawsonville, GA.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.

Remembrances:

islandsferalcatproject.org or call 912-777-3289.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning News July 26, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 26, 2019
