Angela Joy Brannen Miles, 67, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 26th, after a ten year battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.
Angie was born August 2, 1951 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Percy and Geneva Brannen. She graduated from Wayne County High School as an honor graduate in 1969. She continued her education at Georgia Southern University, graduating magna cum laude with a BSed degree in English in 1973 followed by a Master's degree with honors in 1977. She was elected into Phi Kappa Phi Honorary Society and also a member of Phi Delta Kappa, for her outstanding work in education.
Angie met the only love of her life, Dale Alan Miles in 1963 while they were in the eighth grade. They were married on July 22, 1972 at Jesup First Baptist church. Dale worked and supported them as Angie completed college. She then taught high school English at several schools and later evaluated teachers at the regional assessment center near Augusta supporting the two as Dale returned to college and attended dental school. In 1984, Dale and Angie then moved to Statesboro, Georgia where they had a very successful general dental practice and began their family. While living in Statesboro, Angie became involved in numerous areas of the community. She was a charter member in the Camellia Garden Club. She also was an active member of the Statesboro Service League serving on many committees and working on various projects each year. She volunteered several years in local schools providing dental education and programs for third graders. She and Dale were members of a small supper club which met each month where some of their fondest memories were made. After seven very happy years in Statesboro, they decided for Dale to return to school in Augusta to specialize in Endodontics. In 1993, they moved to The Landings in Savannah where Dale joined his brother in practice. Angie was very involved in school and extracurricular activities with their children. She attended the Kay Arthur Bible study group for several years. She was a member of Savannah Christian Church where she and Dale were volunteers and members of a Bible study group. Angie loved Savannah. She was known for her great sense of humor, her unbridled energy, quick wit, compassion for others, and her unconditional love for her children. Throughout this unbelievable illness, she never once complained or questioned God's will. Her unwavering strength through the early losses of her mother, brother, and father was admirable and amazing. Up until her death, one of her most favorite things to do was ride around the Landings in the golf cart to take in the beautiful views of the marsh. Dale and Angie had an amazing love and bond that spanned over 50+ years until her death.
Angie was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Tim Brannen, and her stepmother Melva Smiley Brannen.
Angie leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband of 46 years, Dale Miles of Savannah; son, Brannen, of Savannah, daughter, Jenna Coleman (Blake); granddaughter, Palmer Coleman, of Marietta; stepsister, Susan Hancock (William), stepbrother, Michael Moran (Jenny), many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and lifelong friends.
Special thanks for the exceptional compassion and care for Angie by Dr. Richard Bodziner, and his staff personnel, Keona Jenkins and Lakeisha McCoy , as well as Angie's amazing caregivers, Jannett Seabrooks and Alisha Kimble. We are so grateful for the outpouring of prayers from family and friends throughout these last ten years. It has only been through prayer and God's mercy and grace that we were able to survive this trial together.
Active pallbearers are Derek Miles, Chase Miles, Dennis Dunham, William Hancock, Gary Morris, and Scott Ross. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Wayne County High School Class of 1969.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Jesup, Georgia, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at Pinecrest Cemetery immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be sent in memory of Angie to Young Life at Post Office Box 14456, Savannah, Georgia 31416-1456, Kindred Hospice at 2280 East Victory Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31405 and Harmony Rose Care at Post Office Box 60132, Savannah, Georgia 31420.
"For this reason, I also suffer these things; nevertheless, I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able to keep what I have committed to Him until that Day." 2 Timothy 1:12
