Angela Reagan Thomas
Spartanburg, SC
Angela Reagan Thomas, 78, of Spartanburg, SC passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was the widow of John B. Thomas, III.
Mrs. Thomas was a native of Savannah, GA and a daughter of the late George Philip, Jr. and Ruth Roebuck Reagan. She was a retired employee of Wofford College and she attended Southside Baptist Church.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: John B. (Tina) Thomas, IV of Roebuck, SC, Charles (Michelle) Thomas of Chesnee, SC, Will (Beth) Thomas of Spartanburg; daughters and son-in-law: Amanda Kenny of Charleston, SC and Jennifer (Mark) Whelan of Kentucky; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Graveside services will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. David Blanton.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Spartanburg Animal Shelter, 155 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Savannah Morning News
November 30, 2019
