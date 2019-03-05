Home

Angie Lynn Hammock

Angie Lynn Hammock Obituary
Angie Lynn Hammock, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Michael E. Hammock, Sr..

She is survived by her three children, Rhonda Morgan and Michael E. Hammock, Jr. both of Lynchburg, and Susan Skadan of Georgia.

Graveside services will be today, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 5, 2019
