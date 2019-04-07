Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Angus Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angus A. Faust

Obituary Condolences

Angus A. Faust Obituary
Angus A. Faust, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Candler Hospital. Born December 25, 1937 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Angus M. and Helen E. Faust. He was married for 60 years and is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Robbie) and two sons, Tony and Gregory (Joan), his brother, Manning (Georgiann), and his sister, Elizabeth (Bill) Mazurkiewicz. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Anthony, Sarah, Brandon and Amanda. One great­ granchild, Scarlett.

Angus was a Navy Reservist for eight years. He attended the First Baptist Church of the Islands, The Upper Room Fellowship in Oxon Hill, Maryland and active in the Full Gospel Men's Fellowship. He marched many times in the National March for Life in Washington, DC. His trip of a life time was to Israel where he visited most of the sites where Jesus walked, prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane and swam in the Dead Sea. He enjoyed spending time with his family and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay with his friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now