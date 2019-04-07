Angus A. Faust, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Candler Hospital. Born December 25, 1937 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Angus M. and Helen E. Faust. He was married for 60 years and is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Robbie) and two sons, Tony and Gregory (Joan), his brother, Manning (Georgiann), and his sister, Elizabeth (Bill) Mazurkiewicz. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Anthony, Sarah, Brandon and Amanda. One great­ granchild, Scarlett.



Angus was a Navy Reservist for eight years. He attended the First Baptist Church of the Islands, The Upper Room Fellowship in Oxon Hill, Maryland and active in the Full Gospel Men's Fellowship. He marched many times in the National March for Life in Washington, DC. His trip of a life time was to Israel where he visited most of the sites where Jesus walked, prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane and swam in the Dead Sea. He enjoyed spending time with his family and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay with his friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 7, 2019