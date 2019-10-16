|
|
Anita Jacobs
Savannah, Georgia
Anita P. Jacobs, 70, passed away October 14 at her residence. She was born on December 18, 1948 in Sanford, Maine to the late Raymond and Jeanne Nadeau. She graduated from Saint Ignatius Martyr Catholic School in Maine, where she was proud to be the head cheerleader. Anita was married to the love of her life, A. Michael Jacobs Sr. for 51 amazing years. During that time, they traveled around the world for Mike's work and lived in many places, returning to Savannah in 1984. Together they raised four wonderful children. She worked in commercial banking, most recently employed by Wells Fargo. She was of Catholic faith and was a member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Anita is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Nadeau. Surviving are her loving husband, A. Michael Jacobs Sr. of Savannah; a son, A. Michael Jacobs Jr. of Savannah; three daughters, Shannon Lee Jacobs of Savannah, Kristin Lee Jacobs of Palmetto, and Tracey Lee Jacobs (Jason Totten) of Savannah; two brothers, Rowland Nadeau of Wells, Maine and David Nadeau of New Hampshire; a sister, Elaine Stevens of Sanford, Maine; nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Visitation will be held Thursday October 17 from 5-7PM with a 6PM Rosary Service at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church 11500 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA 31419. Funeral Service will be held Friday October 18 at 11AM at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Father Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery of Savannah. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with services.
Savannah Morning News
10/17/19
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019