Mrs. Anita Louise Smith Davis , 80, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home. She was born in Savannah to the late Frederick E. & Inez Bentley Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Davis, and her daughter, Melissa Kaye Davis. She graduated from the Class of 1958 from Savannah High School and she retired from Belk's after 30 years of service. She was a current member of Rothwell Baptist Church where she attended the Dot Bacon/Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was a former member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Savannah where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was a member of the W.O.M.(Women on Mission). Survivors include 2 granddaughters, Victoria K. Nemeth (Lyle) and Bailey A. Davis; 4 sisters, Jane S. Smith, Lynda S. Werntz (Gillie), all of Savannah, Carolyn S. Duncan (Chuck) and Barbara S. Mordecai (Billy), all of Marietta; 2 brothers, Fred E. Smith (Connie) of Midlothian, VA and John Y. Smith (Martha) of Pooler; 14 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3rd from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 12 noon in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Remembrances may be given to The , P.O. Box 550748, Atlanta, GA 30355-3248 or to Rothwell Baptist Church, 216 Rothwell Street, Pooler, GA 31322
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019