Ann Brogdon Wippermann, 85, passed away March 26, 2019 in Littleton, Colorado.
She was born April 29,1933 in Summit, Georgia to the late Effie Pierce and Wilson Lee Brogdon.
Ann spent the majority of her youth in Savannah, Georgia where she graduated from Commercial High School in 1951. The following year she was recruited for a secretarial position by the Department of the Navy in Washington D.C. where she would meet her future groom, a young Air Force officer named Don Wippermann.
She graciously embraced the traveling life of a military wife, creating a beautiful home wherever they were stationed. Upon her husband's retirement from the Air Force, the family made its way to Littleton, Colorado where Don and Ann resided for over 40 years.
Ann is proceeded death by her brother Eugene Wilson Brogdon, and sister Audrey Brogdon Waggoner. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Wippermann, son Brian Wippermann (Laura) Newcastle ,CA, daughter Karen Wippermann Lanz (J.D.) Littleton, CO, sister Shirley Brogdon Nelson Boulder, CO and grandchildren Erin, Jill, Abby, John, Ben and Steve Wippermann, Evan and Ethan Lanz.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 7, 2019