Ann C. HartleyGarden City, GeorgiaAnn Clark Hartley, 90, of Garden City, GA, died at home, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born December 11, 1929, in Dublin, GA, to the late Henry Mack Clark and Tennie Anderson Clark. Ann lived in Chatham County most of her life and attended schools in Chatham County, including Savannah Vocational School. She was married to Arlie Jefferson (Jeff) Hartley, Jr., January 26, 1947, and they were married 71½ years when Jeff died in July 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers William E. Clark, Sr. and Bobby J. Clark, both of Miami, FL and a great-granddaughter, Skyler Clark of Miami, FL.Ann was an active member of Chapel-in-the-Gardens Presbyterian Church, PCA, Garden City, GA for over 71 years, and a member of the women's ministry, serving in many capacities at Chapel-in-the-Gardens. She was a former member of the Garden City Homemakers Club, Garden City Garden Club, and Fire Auxiliary. Ann loved her family, sewing, crocheting, cooking, and caring for the elderly. She was a mother, a homemaker and a friend to all. Her backdoor was always open to neighbors and friends, and she was always ready to cook a meal and make you feel welcome when you visited.Survivors include her 2 sons Walter C. Hartley and Jeffrey C. Hartley both of Garden City;3 grandchildren, Ann-Marie Hartley of Savannah, GA, Sara-Ann Hartley of Tallahassee, FL and Jeffrey C. Hartley, Jr. of Miami, FL; 3 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn D. Helmuth and Julianna G. Helmuth of Savannah, GA and Elijah Hartley of Miami, FL; 2 nieces, Amy H. Todorsky of Jacksonville, FL and Traci C. Forero of Miami, FL; 1 nephew, William C. Clark of Canada; sister-in-law Trudy P. Clark of Miami, FL; and brother-in-law, Thomas E. (Buddy) Hartley (Harriet) of Garden City, GA.Remembrances to Chapel-in-the-Gardens Presbyterian Church, 93 Main Street, Garden City, GA 31408.Graveside Services will be Private.