1/1
Ann Desbouillons Morgan Altman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Desbouillons Morgan Altman
Savannah
Ann Desbouillons Morgan Altman, 89, died on Monday, November 23, 2020.. The life long resident of Savannah was born October 19, 1931, daughter of Charles Franklin Morgan and Louise Desbouillons Morgan.
Ann attended Charles Ellis Elementary School, Richard Arnold Jr. High School, a 1948 graduate of Savannah High School and a 1950 golden graduate from Armstrong Junior College with an Associate's Degree. Ann's longtime passion was her association with her family's jewelry store, Desbouillons where she began working while in high school. For many years, she assisted Savannah brides with their selection of china, crystal and silver. Later, she and her late husband Jack operated the store until the 1980's.
Ann was a member of St. John's Church where she served as chairwoman of the Holly Days Bazaar and president of the Chancel Guild. She was co-president with her husband of Heard School PTA, avid member of the Country Day School Booster Club and was very active with her children's activities. She also served on the Board of Equalization for over eight years.
She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Sally A. Bradshaw (John G.) of Savannah; Ann A. Stephens (G. Scott) of Savannah; nine grandchildren, Katie Buffington Leonard (Steven), Scott Allen Buffington, John Heyward Altman, Charles Bryson Altman, Hunter Morgan Brigdon (Ashley), Emily Lucille Bridgon, Sarah Elizabeth DeWeese (Steven), Parker Hampton Bradshaw (Karen Ann), Patrick Landon Bradshaw (Amber), five great grandchildren, Jack Morgan Leonard, Lucille Katherine Leonard, Hunter Morgan Brigdon, Jr., Benjamin Foster Bradshaw, Eleanor Rae Brigdon, son-in-law, Scottie R. Buffington (Linda), daughter-in-law, Margaret Bryson Altman (Steven) and the Knitwits, Doris Bell, Cecilia Courtenay and Miriam Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Elquit Altman, Jr., son, Jack Elquit Altman, III, daughter, Nancy Desbouillons Altman and special cousin, Lombard Morgan Reynolds.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: St. John's Church, One West Macon St., Savannah, GA 31401 or Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bonaventure Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved