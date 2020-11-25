Ann Desbouillons Morgan Altman
Ann Desbouillons Morgan Altman, 89, died on Monday, November 23, 2020.. The life long resident of Savannah was born October 19, 1931, daughter of Charles Franklin Morgan and Louise Desbouillons Morgan.
Ann attended Charles Ellis Elementary School, Richard Arnold Jr. High School, a 1948 graduate of Savannah High School and a 1950 golden graduate from Armstrong Junior College with an Associate's Degree. Ann's longtime passion was her association with her family's jewelry store, Desbouillons where she began working while in high school. For many years, she assisted Savannah brides with their selection of china, crystal and silver. Later, she and her late husband Jack operated the store until the 1980's.
Ann was a member of St. John's Church where she served as chairwoman of the Holly Days Bazaar and president of the Chancel Guild. She was co-president with her husband of Heard School PTA, avid member of the Country Day School Booster Club and was very active with her children's activities. She also served on the Board of Equalization for over eight years.
She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Sally A. Bradshaw (John G.) of Savannah; Ann A. Stephens (G. Scott) of Savannah; nine grandchildren, Katie Buffington Leonard (Steven), Scott Allen Buffington, John Heyward Altman, Charles Bryson Altman, Hunter Morgan Brigdon (Ashley), Emily Lucille Bridgon, Sarah Elizabeth DeWeese (Steven), Parker Hampton Bradshaw (Karen Ann), Patrick Landon Bradshaw (Amber), five great grandchildren, Jack Morgan Leonard, Lucille Katherine Leonard, Hunter Morgan Brigdon, Jr., Benjamin Foster Bradshaw, Eleanor Rae Brigdon, son-in-law, Scottie R. Buffington (Linda), daughter-in-law, Margaret Bryson Altman (Steven) and the Knitwits, Doris Bell, Cecilia Courtenay and Miriam Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Elquit Altman, Jr., son, Jack Elquit Altman, III, daughter, Nancy Desbouillons Altman and special cousin, Lombard Morgan Reynolds.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: St. John's Church, One West Macon St., Savannah, GA 31401 or Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
