Ann Hahn Aimar
Savannah
Ann Hahn Aimar (93) of Savannah, GA died Wednesday, July 22 at Riverview Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 6, 1927 to Leontine and Claude Hahn and lived her entire life in Savannah. Ann graduated from St. Vincent's Academy and later married E. Paul Aimar. They had three children so Ann spent her time being a wife and mother and caring for her mother. She was a devout Catholic and a communicant at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years (E. Paul Aimar), her siblings, sister Margaret Hahn, brother Buddy Hahn and her sister-in-law Catherine, brother Jack Hahn, and grandson, E. Paul Aimar, III.
Surviving are her children daughter Patricia Cobb (John), son E. Paul Aimar, Jr. (Evelyn), and son Joseph. Also surviving are her grandson Kevin Aimar, her great-granddaughter Alexis Aimar, great-grandson Jake Aimar, sister-in-law Madeline Hahn, and several nephews and nieces.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a visitation, rosary, or funeral service at this time. A family memorial will be held at a later time.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries