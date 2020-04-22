|
Ann Mintz Wittfeld Doddridge
Savannah
Ann Mintz Wittfeld Doddridge, 95, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at her home on Isle of Hope with her family while under the care of Hospice of Savannah. Ann was born on Isle of Hope on November 27, 1924 and lived there all of her life. She was the Outpatient Billing Manager at Memorial Medical Center and retired in 1983. Ann was the oldest continuing member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church. She was the 3rd generation of her family in the church and there are 2 more generations of family there today as well. She was a member of the Inasmuch Circle all of her adult life and loved being a part of her church family.
She was preceeded in death by her first husband, Leonard B. Wittfeld, Sr, and her second husband, David Doddridge.
She is survived by 5 children-4 daughters- Peggy W. Jackson (George), Shirley W, Teeple (Ron), Judy W., Schoch (Norman), Nancy W. Montford (Tony) and 1 son-Leonard Bradstreet Wittfeld, Jr.
Ann had 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. We were all blessed by Meme throughout our lives. She was truly the matriarch of our family and was a pillar of strength throughout her whole life. There was nothing that was ever put before her that she couldn't handle with God by her side.
With concern for the safety and health of family and friends, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at isle of Hope United Methodist Church as soon as we are able to gather safely.
Donations in her memory may be made to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church for Christ Child's Nest, 412 Parkersburg Road, Savannah, GA 31406, or Hospice of Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA. 31406.
