Ann Sapp
Claxton, GA
Ann DeLoach Sapp, 85, passed away January 9, 2020, at home. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. She was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. Ms. Ann worked at Rogers State Prison and in the cafeteria at the Claxton Elementary School. Then she worked at RYDC in Claxton where she retired in 2007. She was a loving mother and nanny.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cohen Sapp, a grandson, Daniel McNeely and two sisters, Glenda Hunter and Jackie Crumpton.
SURVIVORS: one son, Duron (Marsha) Sapp of Claxton; two daughters, Diane (Glynn) McNair and Gail (Jimmy) McNeely, all of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Jay McNeely, Valerie Threatt, Brandy McNair, Elliott McNair, Everett McNair, Eric McNair and Katelyn Satterfield; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 9:30-11:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.
FUNERAL: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.
BURIAL: Anderson Church Cemetery.
REMEMBRANCE: Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval St., Claxton, GA., 30417.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
