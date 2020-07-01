Ann Shirley Scott
Savannah, GA
Ann Shirley Scott, 74, answered God's call from labor to reward on Friday June 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
We would like to extend thanks to all of her physicians, and a special thanks to the physicians and staff of Hospice Savannah, Inc., and Senior Companion Ann Goode.
A graveside memorial service will be help on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Magnolia Memorial Gardens, 5532 Silk Hope Rd, Savannah, GA 31405.
