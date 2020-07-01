1/1
Ann Shirley Scott
1945 - 2020
Ann Shirley Scott, 74, answered God's call from labor to reward on Friday June 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
We would like to extend thanks to all of her physicians, and a special thanks to the physicians and staff of Hospice Savannah, Inc., and Senior Companion Ann Goode.
A graveside memorial service will be help on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Magnolia Memorial Gardens, 5532 Silk Hope Rd, Savannah, GA 31405.
Professional services entrusted to Low Country Cremation and Burial.
Savannah Morning News
July 3, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Low Country Cremation & Burial
124 Jordan Street
Reidsville, GA 30453
912-557-6783
