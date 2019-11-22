|
Ann Wenner Osteen
Savannah, GA
Ann Wenner Osteen, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 20th at John Wesley Villas in Savannah, Ga, surrounded by family. She was born May 30, 1934, in Frederick, Maryland to the late William Baker and Eleanor Watkins Wenner.
Mrs. Osteen attended St. Mary's Seminary in St. Mary's City, Md, and later attended Richmond Polytech and the Maryland Art Institute in Baltimore. While at the Art Institute, she met her husband of 65 years, Lamont Osteen, who was attending medical school at the University of Maryland.
Mrs. Osteen's art and designs have appeared in multiple publications such as the "New York Times", "Southern Living" and "Life Magazine", and her award-winning paintings and jewelry are in numerous public and private collections across the country. Her work has also been exhibited at various museums including the High Museum in Atlanta, Louisiana State Museum in Shreveport, Witte Museum in San Antonio, and Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah. In 1979, Mrs. Osteen was awarded the Governor's Art Award honoring her general contribution to the arts.
Although she wasn't a native of Savannah, Mrs. Osteen loved the city and volunteered her time and energy toward its preservation. While in the Junior League of Savannah, she initiated and coordinated multiple projects to recapture the colors and designs of the 19th century historic district. She helped develop a line of historic paint colors with Martin Senour Paints, historic wallpaper and textiles with Scalamandre, and historic furniture designs with Kittinger. In addition, she and her husband, Lamont, renovated the William Taylor cotton warehouse on River Street to be their family's home.
Surviving Mrs. Osteen are her husband Dr. Lamont Osteen, her son Chris Osteen (Laurie) of Savannah, Ga, and her daughter Deborah Thoben (Matthew) of Louisville, Ky. Predeceased are her brother and sister-in-law, Judge William Wenner and Lila Wenner of Brunswick, Maryland.
Also, surviving Mrs. Osteen are three grandchildren: Katherine Osteen Hassan (Fahad), Sally Osteen Helton (Matthew), Eric Thoben (Megan) and one great grandchild Jack Thoben. She is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, December 5th at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. On Friday there will be a private, family burial at Hillcrest Abbey.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Savannah.
