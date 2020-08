Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna Bryant

Springfield, Georgia

Anna Lee Bryant-72 entered into eternal rest at her home on August 23, 2020. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Viewing Thursday, August 27, 2020, 1-7 p.m. Smalls Funeral Home, Chapel. Graveside Life Celebration 2:00 P. M., Friday, August 28, 2020 Ferguson Cemetery, Guyton, Georgia. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc. "Family Serving Families"

