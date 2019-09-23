Home

Anna Krescenthia O'Hara

Anna Krescenthia O'Hara
Beaufort, SC
Anna Krescenthia O'Hara, 80, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Beaufort Nursing and Rehab.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00pm in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
September 24, 2019
September 24, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
