Mrs. Anna Louise Goette-Moore was born in 1944 in Savannah where she lived all her life. She retired from Hunt & Wesson Foods of Savannah in the mid 1980's and was of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Moore, or Ms. Annie, had a great love for her family and friends. Those who knew her will always remember her infectious smile, warmth, and feisty nature. She enjoyed fun times camping, shopping, traveling, and loved family get-togethers most of all. She had a love for animals, her last pet being her adorable Weeze, who one could find by her side on any given day. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. William & Mrs. Irene Goette. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Mr. Harry Hampton Moore; children, Brenda Wilkins (Steve), Harry "Bubba" Moore (Mary Ann), and Henry Moore (Robin); 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cherished friends. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 10, 2019