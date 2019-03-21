|
Anna Mae Todd Harvey, 82, of Richmond Hill, GA, passed away on March 13, 2019, at home with her family.
She was born to the late Olline Eula Todd and late Joe David Todd, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on April 26, 1936. She married Fullmer Holton Harvey in 1951 in Savannah, GA. She was an avid homemaker, baker and seamstress; designing and hand making clothes for her two daughters and always strived to keep the perfect home for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fullmer Holton Harvey; and two younger brothers, David Todd and James Todd.
She is survived by her two daughters, Terry Harvey Cypher (Gregory) of Panama City, FL and Caryn Harvey Smith of Richmond Hill, GA; three grandchildren, Michael Holton Cypher, Brandi Leigh Langendoerfer and Shawn Timothy Cypher; three great-grandchildren, Evan Holton Deutsch, Payton Anthony Langendoerfer and Jayce Holton Cypher (they all called her Meme); two sisters, Martha Lee Wise of Rincon, GA and Audrey Maltose of Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel, 10512 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel with interment immediately following in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, GA 31404.
In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to Hospice Savannah, Post Office Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416. The care and comfort of the staff at Hospice was phenomenal and they are family, so we wish to assist this organization in their efforts for our loved ones.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019