Lyons - Anne Coleman Bryant Mrs. Anne Coleman Bryant, age 88, of 269 Cobbtown Road, Lyons, Georgia, died late Saturday night, November 9, 2019 at Community Hospice of Vidalia after an extended illness.
Anne was a native of Cobbtown, Georgia and lived most of her life in Lyons, Georgia. She devoted 30 years of her life to operating three different grocery stores in Lyons that were owned by her and her husband. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lyons.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Herbert Bryant of Lyons, Georgia; two sons, Ron Bryant (Madolyn) of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Charles Bryant of Santa Claus, Georgia; one sister, Helen Robison of Vidalia, Georgia; four grandchildren, Alex T. Bryant of Redondo Beach, California, Ross E. Bryant of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Anna N. Bryant of Lyons, Georgia, and Kaitlynn Ann Bell (Corey) of Vidalia, Georgia. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Kash Taylor of Lyons, Georgia and Will Hester III of Vidalia, Georgia.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Anne Coleman Bryant will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Toombs County Funeral Home of Lyons with Chaplain Richard Barnard officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for visitation from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service.
Toombs County Funeral Home of Lyons is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Savannah Morning News November 12, 2019
