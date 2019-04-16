|
|
Mrs. Anne D. Conner, age 84, of Vidalia, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Meadows Health in Vidalia, after a sudden illness. She was born in Glennville to Alvin and Helen Dubberly. She was a graduate of Glennville High School and Young Harris College. She enjoyed a long and successful career in banking and spanned over forty-six years. She retired from Darby Bank and Trust after twenty-seven years where she was Senior Vice President. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Vidalia. Following retirement, she remained active, working with the Auxiliary Volunteers at Meadows Health for eleven years. She also volunteered at the Cancer Center and her church. Anne was always willing to lend a helping hand as this brought her great joy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Conner; and brothers, Gene Dickey, Derrell, and Jimmy Dubberly.
Mrs. Conner is survived by her brother, Bill Dubberly and wife Geraldine of Phoenix, Arizona; her sister, Libby Sapp and husband C.L. of Glennville; several nieces, nephews, and two very special friends, Patty Mallard and Eddie Tyson.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 17th at 2:00 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Vidalia with Reverend David Blalock and Reverend Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow later in the Pinecrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 until just prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 150, Vidalia GA 30475, or Meadows Health Auxiliary, 1 Meadows Parkway, Vidalia GA 30475.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019