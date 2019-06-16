|
It is with great sadness that the family of Anne Marie DeCrescenzo announces her passing on Monday, June 10, 2019. Anne was a resident of Greer, S.C. She was born on May 13, 1962 and grew up on Isle of Hope in Savannah. Anne attended St. James Catholic School, and later graduated from H.V. Jenkins High School in 1980. She attended the University of GA where she earned a MA in English. Anne taught high school English in Georgia and in South Carolina. She was an artist, storyteller, and was an avid reader and writer. Anne is survived by her sons, Evan Owens (Ashley); and Colton Bradley; a sister, Theresa DeCrescenzo Moyer (Ted); brothers, Joey DeCrescenzo and John DeCrescenzo; and sister-in-law, Rhonda DeCrescenzo. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Theresa DeCrescenzo, and her brother, Sal DeCrescenzo. Anne will be missed as a loving mother, sister, and friend to many.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019