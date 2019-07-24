|
|
Savannah - Anne Tiencken Hodges Anne Tiencken Hodges, 91, of Savannah, GA passed away Monday July 22, 2019 peacefully at her home. Anne was a lifelong member at Radiant Life Assembly of God. She was devoted to her family and loved her grandchildren. Anne loved gardening, flowers, and animals. She loved taking boat trips with her father on the bluff of Isle of Hope. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Della Tiencken; husband of 57 years, James E. Hodges Sr.; brother, Bill Tiencken; sister, Jane Tiencken Coxwell; son, James Neal Hodges; and daughter-in-law, Linda Hodges.
She is survived by her sons, George W. Hodges, Darcy Hodges, Ralph S. Hodges (Charlene), James E. Hodges Jr.(Kim); daughter, Dorothy Anne Wingett (Carlton); grandchildren, Adam, Abbie, Annie (Andrew), Lauren, Skip, Jamie, Grace, and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Dixie-Anne, and John. Visitation: 6pm to 8pm Thursday July, 25, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Service: 11am Friday July 26, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. In lieu of flowers remembrance may be made to Radiant Life Assembly of God Church. (5619 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406) Savannah Morning News July 24, 2019
